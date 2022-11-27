Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Clarivate by 267.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVT stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Several research firms recently commented on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

