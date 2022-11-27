Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 5,666 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 2,435.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,432,000 after buying an additional 1,224,700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 326,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Option Care Health by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,676,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,440,000 after buying an additional 1,055,722 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Option Care Health by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $61,638.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,094.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

OPCH opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $35.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.38 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

