Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,928 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.60.

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,249. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WTW stock opened at $244.02 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $244.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

