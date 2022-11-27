Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after purchasing an additional 894,092 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.