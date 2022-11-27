Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Trading Up 3.1%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) shares were up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $133.50 and last traded at $133.50. Approximately 921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 361,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.50.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CLFD shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.62.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
