Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Trading Up 3.1%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) shares were up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $133.50 and last traded at $133.50. Approximately 921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 361,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLFD shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clearfield by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearfield by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,182,000 after acquiring an additional 177,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clearfield by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 151,583 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Clearfield by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 97,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,351,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

