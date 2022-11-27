Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,196.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,854 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $93.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.94 billion, a PE ratio of 85.74, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $181.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.