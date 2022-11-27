Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 4,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,933,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
CLOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.01.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $616.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
