Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 4,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,933,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.01.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $616.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clover Health Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,087,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,611,000 after buying an additional 200,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,887,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,155,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after buying an additional 205,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 144.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,980,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 2,351,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 342.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,602,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 2,787,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Featured Stories

