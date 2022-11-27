CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after buying an additional 490,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CME Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,418,000 after purchasing an additional 187,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,437,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,634,000 after purchasing an additional 52,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $175.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

