CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 365.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.
CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.7 %
CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.
CNO Financial Group Company Profile
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.
