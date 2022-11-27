Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.34. 15,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 707,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $522.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

About Cogent Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 267.1% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,876,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,805 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 41.2% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,944,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,596,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,523 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $59,881,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 11.0% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after acquiring an additional 385,091 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

