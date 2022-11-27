Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.34. 15,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 707,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Cogent Biosciences Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $522.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.73.
Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences
About Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
Featured Articles
