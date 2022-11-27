Comparing Acusphere (OTCMKTS:ACUS) & Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Acusphere (OTCMKTS:ACUS – Get Rating) and Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acusphere and Nabriva Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acusphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nabriva Therapeutics $28.90 million 2.30 -$49.45 million ($19.71) -0.11

Acusphere has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nabriva Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acusphere N/A N/A N/A Nabriva Therapeutics -133.25% -120.02% -76.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Acusphere and Nabriva Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.5% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Acusphere shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Acusphere and Nabriva Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acusphere 0 0 0 0 N/A Nabriva Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nabriva Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,204.15%.

Volatility & Risk

Acusphere has a beta of -1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Acusphere

Acusphere, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes cardiovascular drugs. It offers Imagify (perflubutane polymer microspheres), a cardiovascular drug that evaluates myocardial perfusion and detects coronary artery disease. It provides Imagify as an injectable suspension. The company was formerly known as Polymers For Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Acusphere, Inc. in March 2004. Acusphere, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It also develops XENLETA that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, cystic fibrosis, ABSSSI, ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections. In addition, the company develops CONTEPO, an epoxide antibiotic for use in treating complicated urinary tract infections, as well as is in Phase I clinical trial for peri-operative prophylaxis. The company was formerly known as Nabriva Therapeutics Forschungs GmbH and changed its name to Nabriva Therapeutics plc in 2007. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

