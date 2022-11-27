Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down to $2.82

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.75. Compass shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 4,330 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.