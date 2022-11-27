Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.67

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.67 and last traded at C$5.67, with a volume of 23524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.87. The company has a market cap of C$474.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

