Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CTG opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,568,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 175,858 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 386,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

