Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.14

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.14 and last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 10395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

