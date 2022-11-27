Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.04 and last traded at $29.04. Approximately 455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 171,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Construction Partners Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $87,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,175.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,422,760.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,684.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $87,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,175.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

