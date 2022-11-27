Contrasting Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) & Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS)

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Valens and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Valens alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens -274.38% -48.02% -29.74% Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -49.87% -44.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valens and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens $62.37 million 2.29 -$39.11 million ($2.51) -0.36 Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -2.36 -1.18

Analyst Ratings

Valens has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valens, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Valens and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 6 0 3.00

Valens presently has a consensus target price of $2.07, indicating a potential upside of 130.42%. Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus target price of 50.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,716.55%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Valens.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of Valens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats Valens on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valens

(Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides packaged dried flower/pre-rolls under the Verse, Versus, Contraband, and Citizen Stash brands; vapourizers and hydrocarbon extracts under the Verse and Versus brands; edible cannabis products under the Verse, Vacay, and LYF brands; and topical cannabis under the Nuance brand. It also offers analytical testing services to third party licensed producers in the cannabis space. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.