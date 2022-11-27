Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Down 4%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) shares traded down 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 12,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 465,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.45.
About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.
