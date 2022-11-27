Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Down 4%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) shares traded down 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 12,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 465,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

