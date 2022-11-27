CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,906 RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 812.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $148,000. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.21 million, a P/E ratio of 112.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 520.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

