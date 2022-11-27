CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FULT opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.80. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fulton Financial Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $606,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FULT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.