CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,892 Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of Renaissance International IPO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Renaissance International IPO ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter.
Renaissance International IPO ETF Price Performance
IPOS opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. Renaissance International IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $27.54.
