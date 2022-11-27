CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $69,000 in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,477,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 17.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $479.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.03 and a 12 month high of $656.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $453.20 and a 200-day moving average of $499.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

