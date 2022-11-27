CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 132,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 60,586 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after buying an additional 49,574 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,355,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 469.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 39,489 shares during the last quarter.
iShares US Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $69.71.
