CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,001 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

