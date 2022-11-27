CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 226 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,893,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 13.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 132,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,059.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,060. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boston Beer to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.80.

Shares of SAM opened at $377.07 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $547.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $359.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 176.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

