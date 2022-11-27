CoreCap Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,628.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,231,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,932 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,676,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,514,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

FALN stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

