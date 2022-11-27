CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $79,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 63,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 639,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.69.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $126.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

