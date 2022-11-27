CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.1% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.6% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $1,664,539.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,051.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,918.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $1,664,539.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,183 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,516 over the last three months. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

LANC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $205.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $116.85 and a one year high of $214.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.27.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

