Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 335,989 shares.The stock last traded at $12.74 and had previously closed at $12.26.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26.
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
