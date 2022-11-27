Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 335,989 shares.The stock last traded at $12.74 and had previously closed at $12.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan Stock Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26.

Institutional Trading of Cosan

About Cosan

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 52.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Cosan by 38.1% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Cosan during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cosan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 6.9% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 77,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.