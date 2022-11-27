Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down to $12.64

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.64, but opened at $12.10. Couchbase shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 1,436 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $565.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 45.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 6.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 40.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Couchbase in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

