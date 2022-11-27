CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sets New 52-Week High at $125.10

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $125.10 and last traded at $125.10, with a volume of 465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRAI. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $883.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.69.

CRA International Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CRA International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CRA International by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CRA International by 2,174.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.