Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.08% of Crescent Energy worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRGY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,707,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,609,000 after purchasing an additional 120,932 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brandi Kendall purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,765. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,350 shares of company stock worth $116,110. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crescent Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

CRGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:CRGY opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.18 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.