Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Down 3.8%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.14. 1,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 206,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cricut from $5.70 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cricut to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.17.

In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 580,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,561,103.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 580,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,561,103.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 128,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,093,076.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,782,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,097,556.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 152,701 shares of company stock worth $1,313,718. Company insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cricut by 27.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 27,504.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 20,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cricut by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 36,060 shares during the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

