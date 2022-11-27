Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cryoport by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,444 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $923.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

