Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,806 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.16% of Cryoport worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 132.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.29. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on CYRX shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

