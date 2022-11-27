Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Hits New 1-Year High at $180.28

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $180.28 and last traded at $180.03, with a volume of 253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

