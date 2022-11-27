D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $83.89 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average is $72.95.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

