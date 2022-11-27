Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $4.65

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2022

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADAGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.51. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 160 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $347.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.