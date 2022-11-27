Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $4.65

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.51. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 160 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Dada Nexus Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13.
Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.
Dada Nexus Company Profile
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dada Nexus (DADA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.