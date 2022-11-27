Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $4.65

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.51. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 160 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $347.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.