Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down to $51.20

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.20, but opened at $49.69. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $49.34, with a volume of 7,372 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DQ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

