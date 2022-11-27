Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down to $51.20

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.20, but opened at $49.69. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $49.34, with a volume of 7,372 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DQ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.
Daqo New Energy Trading Down 2.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82.
Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy
About Daqo New Energy
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daqo New Energy (DQ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.