Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stake Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after buying an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,473,000 after purchasing an additional 36,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $148.39 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

