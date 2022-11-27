Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Demant A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Danske assumed coverage on Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Demant A/S to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WILLF opened at $27.59 on Friday. Demant A/S has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $51.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.74.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

