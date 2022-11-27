Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2022

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

DNLI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $264,189.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,901,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,428,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $48.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.46.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.