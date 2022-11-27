Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

DNLI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $264,189.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,901,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,428,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $48.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.46.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

