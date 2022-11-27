Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.17.
DNLI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics
In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $264,189.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,901,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,428,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $48.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.46.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)
