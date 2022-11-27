Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up to $14.38

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.38, but opened at $14.74. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 351 shares traded.
Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
The firm has a market cap of $823.55 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83.
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
