Deutsche Bank AG Buys 20,356 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,356 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.47% of Commvault Systems worth $13,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 8,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of CVLT opened at $66.05 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $70.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 117.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Commvault Systems

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.