Deutsche Bank AG Buys 20,356 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,356 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.47% of Commvault Systems worth $13,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 8,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Commvault Systems Price Performance
Shares of CVLT opened at $66.05 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $70.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 117.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Commvault Systems
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.
