Deutsche Bank AG Buys 57,331 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,331 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of Medical Properties Trust worth $12,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 165,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 420,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 148,193 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,412,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

NYSE:MPW opened at $13.09 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

