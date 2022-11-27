Deutsche Bank AG Has $13.50 Million Stock Holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 8,958.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,776 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.53% of Nova worth $13,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 281,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,641,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 677,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after buying an additional 79,743 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Nova Ltd. has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $149.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVMI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nova to $123.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

