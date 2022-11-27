Deutsche Bank AG Has $14.22 Million Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.68% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $14,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $644,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,362.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 498,089 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 51,526 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,456,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $884,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

In related news, President Mark T. Lammas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,400.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 4,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,295.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares in the company, valued at $856,603.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark T. Lammas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550 in the last three months. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.