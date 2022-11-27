Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 24,250 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.26% of PENN Entertainment worth $12,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,983,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,616,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 7,276.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 481,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. CBRE Group decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.19. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

