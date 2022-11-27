Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 39.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,093,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $1,593,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.02) to GBX 3,350 ($39.61) in a report on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Stock Up 0.6 %

Diageo Company Profile

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $184.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.14. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.