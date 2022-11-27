Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,608,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,597,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after buying an additional 409,637 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13,921.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 407,490 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after buying an additional 403,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $149.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.75. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.